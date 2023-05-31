Z. Alexander Brown – Uncaged Cabernet Sauvigon
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Aromas of black cherry, cola and mocha. Bold tannins frame a powerful mid-palate 13.5% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 6 months agoNatalie . - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoNatalie . - Verified buyer""
I originally tried this one out because of the vintner being Zac Brown, and I was blown away at the flavor and the texture of the wine. It's now one of my go-to's. Definitely give it a try.I originally tried this one out because of the vintner being Zac Brown, and I was blown away at the flavor and the texture of the wine. It's now one of my go-to's. Definitely give it a try.IHIndigo H.