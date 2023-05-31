I originally tried this one out because of the vintner being Zac Brown, and I was blown away at the flavor and the texture of the wine. It's now one of my go-to's. Definitely give it a try.

I originally tried this one out because of the vintner being Zac Brown, and I was blown away at the flavor and the texture of the wine. It's now one of my go-to's. Definitely give it a try.