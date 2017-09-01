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Ritter Sport – Dark Chocolate with Peppermint
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The reason why so many people love RITTER SPORT Peppermint can be found in the United States of America. That's where the peppermint oil comes from that we use for our minty, refreshing, melt-in-the-mouth fondant filling. A long-distance relationship which has been dear to us and many others for over 30 years.