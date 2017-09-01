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Ritter Sport Milk Chocolate with Honey Salt Almonds 3.5 oz

Ritter Sport – Milk Chocolate with Honey Salt Almonds

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What does the RS Honey Salt Almonds have that other chocolate doesn't? A bit of honey? A touch of salt? Whole almonds? Here's a clue: All three! It’s the combination of these three ingredients plus RITTER SPORT's crunchy milk chocolate that makes the Honey Salt Almonds so uniquely delicious.

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