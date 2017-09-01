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Chips, Pretzels & Crackers
Pringles – Original
0.67 oz
From
$1.69
1.4 oz
From
$1.71
0.74 oz
From
$1.83
2.36 oz
From
$2.12
1.3 oz
From
$2.35
4.41 oz
From
$2.59
5.68 oz
From
$2.99
5.2 oz
From
$2.99
3.4 oz
From
$2.99
5.5 oz
From
$3.29
6.41 oz
From
$3.69
2.8 oz
From
$4.02
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Lightly salted with the tried and true taste of potatoes.
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