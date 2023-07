Green Flash Brewing – West Coast IPA

22 oz From $ 6.99

12 oz Bottle From $ 7.04

4 Bottles From $ 9.99

6 Bottles From $ 11.99

As craft beer pioneers, they embarked on an expedition to brew the benchmark West Coast IPA. They ventured into the unknown and struck gold, discovering a tantalizing menagerie of hops. ABV 8.1%.