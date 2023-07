Green Flash Brewing – West Coast IPA

As craft beer pioneers, we defined a style by brewing the benchmark West Coast IPA, putting Green Flash on the map. Made with five different hops for complex layers of pine, floral, & ripe citrus aromas.