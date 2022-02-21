Belching Beaver Brewery – Phantom Bride IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A truly original Deftones/Belching Beaver Collaboration, this IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hop goodness.
More By Belching Beaver Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.67
3 Reviews
- 1 year ago
I love this local IPADelish with a healthy alcohol content.Axel G. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
BestGood alcohol content and crisp tasteJude S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Thicker than your average alePleasant tongue feel and good flavors. Can be a bit bland if you have more than 1Phillip H. - Verified buyer