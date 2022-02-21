Belching Beaver Brewery – Phantom Bride IPA

16 oz From $ 3.99

22 oz From $ 7.99

6 Cans 16 oz From $ 12.99

6 Cans From $ 15.99

4 Cans From $ 21.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A truly original Deftones/Belching Beaver Collaboration, this IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hop goodness.