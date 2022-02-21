Deliver ASAP to
Belching Beaver Brewery

Belching Beaver Brewery – Phantom Bride IPA

A truly original Deftones/Belching Beaver Collaboration, this IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hop goodness.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.67

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    I love this local IPA

    Delish with a healthy alcohol content.
    Axel G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Best

    Good alcohol content and crisp taste
    Jude S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Thicker than your average ale

    Pleasant tongue feel and good flavors. Can be a bit bland if you have more than 1
    Phillip H. - Verified buyer