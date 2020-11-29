Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Golden Road Brewing

More By Golden Road Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Wheat Beer

Golden Road Brewing – Mango Cart Wheat Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A series inspired by the iconic fruit vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.

More By Golden Road Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Refreshing

    Easy to drink
    Mireya C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious and smooth

    Perfect drink for the summer heat waves
    Rakhi B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Best local beer

    When you can’t get to your mango carts during quarantine... there’s this
    Sara K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth crisp mango flavor

    Perfect summer beer. But we drink it year round
    Amanda L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Just damn refreshing

    Especially if you like mango and golden road brews. Chill treats!
    Kameron A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite Beer!

    It has the perfect amount of Mango flavor to it - really nice and refreshing when you drink it chilled.
    Aaditya M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp clean taste

    Great taste for a drink during the day
    Cesar O. - Verified buyer