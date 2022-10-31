Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Ballast Point Brewing

More By Ballast Point

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / IPA

Ballast Point Brewing – Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

The tart freshness of grapefruit complements the IPA's citrusy hop character.

More By Ballast Point

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Kristine I. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago
    Kristine I. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Danelle R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Julia D. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Nicole R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Fruity but not overly. Mmmmm

    Always a good “go to” IPA.
    Danelle R. - Verified buyer