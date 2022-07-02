Fort Point – Villager: San Francisco Style India Pale Ale
Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.
- 1 year ago
Just pure west coast IPA, special because it is not trying to be exotic!Piney and citrusy without too much funk.Eric F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
IPABoo hopsBrian R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good for drinkingNot too hoppyPeter S. - Verified buyer