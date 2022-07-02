Deliver ASAP to
Fort Point – Villager: San Francisco Style India Pale Ale

Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Just pure west coast IPA, special because it is not trying to be exotic!

    Piney and citrusy without too much funk.
    Eric F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    IPA

    Boo hops
    Brian R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good for drinking

    Not too hoppy
    Peter S. - Verified buyer