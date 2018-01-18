Saint Archer Brewing – IPA
A citrus, pine, and herbal hops taste. A refreshing, solid brew with some darkness and a caramel malt sweetness. 6.8% ABV
This is one of my favorite IPA's. It's got a 7% ABV, fairly hoppy but great taste. Highly recommended.