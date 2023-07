Founders Brewing – Green Zebra Gose Style Ale

Subtly sour and a little sweet, this Gose has watermelon as the highlight and gives it a hint of satisfying juiciness. The soft mouthfeel and dry finish comes courtesy of the addition of sea salt.