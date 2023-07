Founders Brewing – Centennial IPA

19.2 oz Can From $ 4.99

6 Cans From $ 9.99

6 Bottles From $ 10.99

15 Cans 12 oz From $ 15.99

Relish the citrus accents from the abundance of dry-hopping in this IPA. It's sweet, yet balanced with malty undertones that blend with the hop character for a finish that never turns too bitter.