Duvel – Belgian Style Golden Ale

Uniquely bottle conditioned in a process that takes three months, the brew is pale golden in color with a full creamy head. Aromas include citrus, apple, bananas and hops with refreshing and robust flavor notes of pale malts, fruity esters and subtle spice. A silky smooth mouth-feel and dry finish.