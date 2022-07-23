Unibroue – La Fin du Monde
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Canadian Tripel. Light clove spice with honey and gingerbread notes. 9% ABV
More By Unibroue
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 11 months agoelisa l. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoelisa l. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoelisa l. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoelisa l. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
A perfect fit for the end of the worldSmooth, strong, and not too bitterAnnarose . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazingGreatMichael R. - Verified buyer