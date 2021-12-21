Delirium – Tremens Belgian Strong Ale
Belgian Ale. Creamy head with citrus and spice notes. 8.5% ABV
5.00
8 Reviews
- 1 year agoJohn M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Awesome.Would order again.Chris E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth yet strongThis is a very strong beer but goes down smoothLaura A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best beer on the planetA rare combo of strong, but not bitter.Jordan M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best Belgium there is!Smooth, not acidic, not hoppy, high alcohol content. YummyBridget H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DeliciousDeliciousKaci G. - Verified buyer
Taste like brodien himself squeezed this out of his bicep!!!Taste like brodien himself squeezed this out of his bicep!!!JTJairo T.
One of my favorite beers!One of my favorite beers!UEUlysses E.