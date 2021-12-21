Deliver ASAP to
Delirium

Delirium – Tremens Belgian Strong Ale

Belgian Ale. Creamy head with citrus and spice notes. 8.5% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

8 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    John M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Awesome.

    Would order again.
    Chris E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth yet strong

    This is a very strong beer but goes down smooth
    Laura A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best beer on the planet

    A rare combo of strong, but not bitter.
    Jordan M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best Belgium there is!

    Smooth, not acidic, not hoppy, high alcohol content. Yummy
    Bridget H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    Kaci G. - Verified buyer

  • Taste like brodien himself squeezed this out of his bicep!!!

    JT
    Jairo T.

  • One of my favorite beers!

    UE
    Ulysses E.