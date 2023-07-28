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Don Julio Blanco Tequila 750ml Bottle

Don Julio – Blanco Tequila

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Crafted with care, this expression features fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

21 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Will D. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago

    I love Saucey

    You get what you want when you want it
    Mary L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago

    Smooth

    It gets right to the point
    Arthur w. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Monika S. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Lettie E. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Larual W. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    The Best!!!

    It’s Don Julio…enough said!!!
    John S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    YUM

    I just love this tequila…. Craving
    Travis J. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    dessie c. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Jennifer C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Pretty cool

    Fast and easy delivery
    Monica . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Tastes raw in a great way.

    Tastes raw in a great way.
    Zach S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Better than Patron, my go-to tequila

    It’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burn
    Zach S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Si

    He was cool
    Genibeth R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Mix it with grapefruit
    Shoshana . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    MVP (Most Vigorous Pour)

    Naw....this is a family oriented site!!
    Derrick L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite and the best.

    Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best.
    Eulogio E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for margaritas

    Tastes good with limes
    Jason V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Thank u

    Thank u
    Luis M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Best tequila hands down
    David