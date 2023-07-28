Ratings overview

4 months ago Will D. - Verified buyer ""

5 months ago I love Saucey You get what you want when you want it Mary L. - Verified buyer ""

8 months ago Smooth It gets right to the point Arthur w. - Verified buyer ""

10 months ago Monika S. - Verified buyer ""

11 months ago Lettie E. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Larual W. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago The Best!!! It’s Don Julio…enough said!!! John S. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago YUM I just love this tequila…. Craving Travis J. - Verified buyer

1 year ago dessie c. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Jennifer C. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Pretty cool Fast and easy delivery Monica . - Verified buyer

2 years ago Tastes raw in a great way. Tastes raw in a great way. Zach S. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Better than Patron, my go-to tequila It’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burn Zach S. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Si He was cool Genibeth R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Mix it with grapefruit Shoshana . - Verified buyer

3 years ago MVP (Most Vigorous Pour) Naw....this is a family oriented site!! Derrick L. - Verified buyer

3 years ago My favorite and the best. Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best. Eulogio E. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great for margaritas Tastes good with limes Jason V. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Thank u Thank u Luis M. - Verified buyer