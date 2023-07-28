Don Julio – Blanco Tequila
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Crafted with care, this expression features fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.90
21 Reviews
- 4 months agoWill D. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months ago
I love SauceyYou get what you want when you want itMary L. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months ago
SmoothIt gets right to the pointArthur w. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoMonika S. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoLettie E. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLarual W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
The Best!!!It’s Don Julio…enough said!!!John S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
YUMI just love this tequila…. CravingTravis J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agodessie c. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJennifer C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Pretty coolFast and easy deliveryMonica . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Tastes raw in a great way.Tastes raw in a great way.Zach S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Better than Patron, my go-to tequilaIt’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burnZach S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SiHe was coolGenibeth R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothMix it with grapefruitShoshana . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
MVP (Most Vigorous Pour)Naw....this is a family oriented site!!Derrick L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
My favorite and the best.Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best.Eulogio E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for margaritasTastes good with limesJason V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Thank uThank uLuis M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothBest tequila hands downDavid