Brewery Ommegang Three Philosophers – Quadrupel

750 ml From $ 9.99

4 Bottles From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Postulating flavors of sweet caramel malt and dark cherries. Created by blending a rich, malty Belgian-style ale with Lindemans Kriek, a classic cherry-Lambic from Belgium. Drink slightly chilled.