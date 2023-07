Brewery Ommegang – Witte Wheat Ale

SILVER MEDAL 2010 WORLD BEER CUP Refreshing wheat ale spiced with orange peel,coriander. A "white" ale, named for its light color and frothy head. Pair with light and summer foods; salads and barbeque