Smog City Brewing – Brix Layer Sour Ale

A wine barrel aged sour blonde ale refermented with fresh pressed Riesling grapes. A hazy yellow color, with a small, fleeting, bubbly, white head. The nose is Lemon juice, apricot, vanilla, and salt. Very tart flavor, and pretty sweet and citrusy. Medium body, with a sharp, very acidic mouthfeel.