Rodenbach Grand Cru 4pkb – Sour Ale

4 Bottles From $ 15.29 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Bright and tart with hints of Ripe Berries and Oak. Aged 18 months in Oak to create Distinctive Deep and Hearty wine like flavors with a Refreshing Effervescence and tart finish @ 6% ABV.