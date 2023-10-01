More Moments To Savor. More Often.

The Valley of the Sun loves its beer culture and craft cocktails, and if you haven't tried the Phoenix Sunset, the signature cocktail of the city, you're seriously missing out. Between the stunning desert landscapes, bustling downtown, and a seemingly endless number of world-class golf courses, Saucey is the perfect companion for living life to its fullest in Phoenix. It’s the easiest, most convenient way to get alcohol delivery after you wrap up the back nine or ahead of sitting down to catch the Suns or Diamondbacks game. Whether you’re in the mood for beer, wine, spirits, mixers, or snacks Saucey is the best delivery app for getting the drinks and supplies you want, delivered to your home or hotel ASAP.
Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Phoenix?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Phoenix between the hours of 6a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Phoenix?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Phoenix and throughout the state of Arizona. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Saucey offers vape delivery in Arizona. Unfortunately, cigarettes and other tobacco product delivery is not allowed.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Phoenix?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

