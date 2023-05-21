Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
White Claw Hard Seltzer

More By White Claw

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Variety Pack

White Claw Hard Seltzer – Variety Pack No. 1

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Discover a wave of pure, crisp refreshment with White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack No.1. Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, gluten-free alcohol, and a hint of fruit flavor. The original Variety Pack No.1 includes four refreshing flavors for everyone to enjoy with sweet Black Cherry, citrusy Ruby Grapefruit, ripe Raspberry, and zesty Natural Lime. Each 12oz can contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol, and 2g carbs, making them perfect to share in your finest moments. They’re a great choice for backyard barbecues, sitting on the patio or porch, or entertaining family and friends at home. Please drink responsibly. 21+.

More By White Claw

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

80 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Consuelo S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 months ago
    Chelsea B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 4 months ago
    Mellinda H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 5 months ago
    Jeannette P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 6 months ago
    Terrie M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 6 months ago
    Dawn M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago
    Blake W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Jacob A. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Michael H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Edward . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Tone . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Jennifer M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Chandler G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Jose . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Kristi M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Lydia R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago
    Lydia R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago
    Mikel S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Lydia R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Alyssa E. - Verified buyer
    ""