Clase Azul – Reposado Tequila
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An ultra-premium Tequila made of 100% Tequilana Weber Blue Agave. The 8 month aging gives this sipping Tequila an amazing balance, body and flavor. Each bottle is hand-made and hand-painted by artisans in a small village in Mexico, so each one is a unique piece.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.94
16 Reviews
- 9 months agoAbraham R. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoTorrey A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrandon S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
They charged me for the big bottle but I only got the 375 ml bottleThey charged me for the big bottle but I only got the 375 ml bottle. I need a price correction for this.London G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoPaul F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great serviceGreat serviceJennifer . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
TASTYI NEED ANOTHER BOTTLE AND YALL KEEP SELLIN OUTFelicia N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothGreatChenoah . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothIt’s perfectOmari P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Just what I neededSmooth to the taste no hangover in the morning very great to drink through the nightChristopher . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatThank youSamantha D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The best tequilaIt’s delicious sipping tequilaMelanie R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothVery smooth and easy to drink.David B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YesYesErin . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothCuzDavid R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth AFNo throat burning hereAndrea A. - Verified buyer