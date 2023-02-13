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Clase Azul Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Clase Azul – Reposado Tequila

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An ultra-premium Tequila made of 100% Tequilana Weber Blue Agave. The 8 month aging gives this sipping Tequila an amazing balance, body and flavor. Each bottle is hand-made and hand-painted by artisans in a small village in Mexico, so each one is a unique piece.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.94

16 Reviews
  • 9 months ago
    Abraham R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Torrey A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Brandon S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    They charged me for the big bottle but I only got the 375 ml bottle

    They charged me for the big bottle but I only got the 375 ml bottle. I need a price correction for this.
    London G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Paul F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great service

    Great service
    Jennifer . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    TASTY

    I NEED ANOTHER BOTTLE AND YALL KEEP SELLIN OUT
    Felicia N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Great
    Chenoah . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    It’s perfect
    Omari P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Just what I needed

    Smooth to the taste no hangover in the morning very great to drink through the night
    Christopher . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Thank you
    Samantha D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best tequila

    It’s delicious sipping tequila
    Melanie R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Very smooth and easy to drink.
    David B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Erin . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Cuz
    David R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth AF

    No throat burning here
    Andrea A. - Verified buyer