Clase Azul – Reposado Tequila |

200ml Bottle From $ 47.99

375ml Bottle From $ 85.99

750ml Bottle From $ 156.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 230.99

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An ultra-premium Tequila made of 100% Tequilana Weber Blue Agave. The 8 month aging gives this sipping Tequila an amazing balance, body and flavor. Each bottle is hand-made and hand-painted by artisans in a small village in Mexico, so each one is a unique piece.