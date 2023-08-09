Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum
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Enjoy our delicious Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, or game days. Perfect in a Mojito or Pina Colada. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.96
26 Reviews
- 4 months agoChaunielle B. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoCaitlin B. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoCaitlin B. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months ago
I still want the other 3 Ginger Ales i ordered.I still want the other 3 Ginger Ales i ordered.Gail S. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoGail S. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoJames B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCYNTHIA R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Gets the job done. 👍✔️A small glass half way full will give you a buzz. easy to drink when you mix it with something-(like coke).Brooke T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKayla M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Good, tried and trueI like rum and spiced rum even moreALEXIS A. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Smooth as fSailor Jerry knows the spice!Caleb . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
It’s good when you mix it with tampico (Latin juice)The taste of captain Morgan and Tampico kinda neutralizes each other’s taste and gives you a smooth drink on iceAlejandro O. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Best of the bestGood with cokeJake R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
AwesomeDrink upRich B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Classic spiced rumClassic spiced rumRyan S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
An old friend.An old friend.Gilbert M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and sweetThis has a hint of vanilla that was surprisingly good!Tyler B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatHaopyMartin K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Perfect for mai taisI love mai taisJulia K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceGreatKimberly . - Verified buyer