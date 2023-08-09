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Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum 750ml Bottle

Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum

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Enjoy our delicious Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, or game days. Perfect in a Mojito or Pina Colada. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.96

26 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Chaunielle B. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Caitlin B. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Caitlin B. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago

    I still want the other 3 Ginger Ales i ordered.

    I still want the other 3 Ginger Ales i ordered.
    Gail S. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Gail S. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    James B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    CYNTHIA R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Gets the job done. 👍✔️

    A small glass half way full will give you a buzz. easy to drink when you mix it with something-(like coke).
    Brooke T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kayla M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Good, tried and true

    I like rum and spiced rum even more
    ALEXIS A. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago

    Smooth as f

    Sailor Jerry knows the spice!
    Caleb . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    It’s good when you mix it with tampico (Latin juice)

    The taste of captain Morgan and Tampico kinda neutralizes each other’s taste and gives you a smooth drink on ice
    Alejandro O. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Best of the best

    Good with coke
    Jake R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Awesome

    Drink up
    Rich B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Classic spiced rum

    Classic spiced rum
    Ryan S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    An old friend.

    An old friend.
    Gilbert M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and sweet

    This has a hint of vanilla that was surprisingly good!
    Tyler B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Haopy
    Martin K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Perfect for mai tais

    I love mai tais
    Julia K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice

    Great
    Kimberly . - Verified buyer