Revolution Brewing – Anti-Hero IPA

19.2 oz Can From $ 3.99

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 10.59

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 19.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This iconic ale features a blend of four hop varieties which creates a crisp bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. 6.5% ABV.