Lost Coast Brewery – Fogcutter Double IPA

22 oz From $ 7.59

6 Bottles From $ 10.99

6 Cans From $ 10.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Blend of Citra, Cascade and Centennial hops in a Double IPA with 8.7% abv. Drinkable and balanced. Lively aroma.