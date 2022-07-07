Lost Coast Brewery – Great White
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Crisp citrus notes made with two-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast. 4.8% ABV
More By Lost Coast Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 11 months agoWendy B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Best beer in Cali!!! 100%If you like a beer like no other , and a session beer try it out !Jonathan D. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
It’s from Humboldt, it doesn’t give you hangovers, all around a great session beerIf you like wheat beers Belgium beer‘s this is up your alleyJonathan D. - Verified buyer