Karl Strauss Brewing – Tower 10 IPA

6 Bottles From $ 11.99

12 Bottles From $ 21.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Tower 10 boasts hops from beginning to end, and everywhere in between. Intense grapefruit and pine flavors lingers through its dry finish with a touch of lightly kilned caramel malts.