Karl Strauss Brewing – Tower 20 Double IPA

An abundance of high-alpha Centiennial hops give Tower 20 Double IPA a resinous pine-like bitterness, while Oregon-Grown Crystals and Chinook lend zesty grapefruit and tangerine hop flavors. ABV 9.5%