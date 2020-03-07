Drake's – Denogginizer Imperial IPA

6 Bottles From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Brace yourself. Denogginizer is a massive Double IPA that’s sublimely hopped with an over-the-top dosing of dank, sticky, West Coast hops. With just enough malt backbone to keep the big, bold, resinous hop monster in check, be careful, you might lose your head to the Denogginizer.