Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Cazadores Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Cazadores – Reposado Tequila

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

The original Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado (meaning rested) spends up to a year in new American oak barrels creating a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. Citrus and tropical fruits, vanilla notes and the customary smooth finish, makes Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado excellent in cocktails or sipping neat.

More By Cazadores

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

25 Reviews
  • 11 months ago
    Daniel P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Bryan F. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Diana R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Aliaksei I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cameron L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Rachel C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth & strong somehow

    This one gets the job done. A good price & quality. Honestly I like it better than Patron
    Toni P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    As long as it’s chilled. Taste good

    If you keep them chilled. Have some lime and salt on the side
    Diane T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great delivery

    Easy proceeds. Good communication
    Kiran V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nothing better for Reposado at this price point, puts Patron to shame.

    Lovely agave notes are heightened by the light age on this tequila, lightly smoky and a little sweet, I love this tequila!
    Ryan J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very good.

    Smooth.
    Ron J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yum very good.

    Smooth
    Chancie B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yeap

    FAr fro done
    Natalia Q. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite brand

    So good
    Rakhi B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth and easy to drink

    Goes perfectly with a slice of lime
    Maya I. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good flavor - easy to drink

    Good flavor - easy to drink
    Maddi B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth Tequila

    Easy on the palate.
    Benito G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice for the price.

    Good switch up from other tequilas.
    Ron J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    THE BEST

    Smooth and easy to sip on for the price!
    Kristen . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great tequila for the price

    This goes well with Tres Agaves margarita mix or fresh lime & sparkling water. Cheers!
    Mallory M. - Verified buyer