Cazadores – Reposado Tequila
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The original Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado (meaning rested) spends up to a year in new American oak barrels creating a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. Citrus and tropical fruits, vanilla notes and the customary smooth finish, makes Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado excellent in cocktails or sipping neat.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
25 Reviews
- 11 months agoDaniel P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBryan F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDiana R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAliaksei I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCameron L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoRachel C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth & strong somehowThis one gets the job done. A good price & quality. Honestly I like it better than PatronToni P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
As long as it’s chilled. Taste goodIf you keep them chilled. Have some lime and salt on the sideDiane T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great deliveryEasy proceeds. Good communicationKiran V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nothing better for Reposado at this price point, puts Patron to shame.Lovely agave notes are heightened by the light age on this tequila, lightly smoky and a little sweet, I love this tequila!Ryan J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very good.Smooth.Ron J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Yum very good.SmoothChancie B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YeapFAr fro doneNatalia Q. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
My favorite brandSo goodRakhi B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smooth and easy to drinkGoes perfectly with a slice of limeMaya I. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good flavor - easy to drinkGood flavor - easy to drinkMaddi B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth TequilaEasy on the palate.Benito G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nice for the price.Good switch up from other tequilas.Ron J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
THE BESTSmooth and easy to sip on for the price!Kristen . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great tequila for the priceThis goes well with Tres Agaves margarita mix or fresh lime & sparkling water. Cheers!Mallory M. - Verified buyer