Ratings overview

11 months ago Daniel P. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Bryan F. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Diana R. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Aliaksei I. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Cameron L. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Rachel C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth & strong somehow This one gets the job done. A good price & quality. Honestly I like it better than Patron Toni P. - Verified buyer

3 years ago As long as it’s chilled. Taste good If you keep them chilled. Have some lime and salt on the side Diane T. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great delivery Easy proceeds. Good communication Kiran V. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Nothing better for Reposado at this price point, puts Patron to shame. Lovely agave notes are heightened by the light age on this tequila, lightly smoky and a little sweet, I love this tequila! Ryan J. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Very good. Smooth. Ron J. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Yum very good. Smooth Chancie B. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Yeap FAr fro done Natalia Q. - Verified buyer

3 years ago My favorite brand So good Rakhi B. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Very smooth and easy to drink Goes perfectly with a slice of lime Maya I. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Good flavor - easy to drink Good flavor - easy to drink Maddi B. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Tequila Easy on the palate. Benito G. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Nice for the price. Good switch up from other tequilas. Ron J. - Verified buyer

3 years ago THE BEST Smooth and easy to sip on for the price! Kristen . - Verified buyer