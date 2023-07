Drake's Hefe-Weizen – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

6 Bottles From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Traditionally brewed in the German style, this unfiltered wheat beer has a crisp but full-bodied texture with loads of hop, clove, banana and malt flavors; delicious with grilled sausages!