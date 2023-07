Dogfish Head Brewery – Robert Johnson's Hellhound On My Ale

Dogfish pays tribute to Mississippi Delta bluesman Robert Johnson. Hellhound is super hoppy ale that hits 100 IBU in the brewhouse, 10.0 ABV, and dry hopped with 100% centinnial hops.