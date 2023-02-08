Carnivor – Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
|Most red wines are either bold and fruity, or smooth and sweet. Not Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon. Somehow, they packed both ends of the spectrum into one bottle. It starts with notes of espresso and chocolate and a velvety smooth finish, this sophisticated red wine pairs well with red meats.
|Tasting notes: Dark Berry, Coffee, Mocha, Toasted Oak
|Pairs well with: Lasagna, Steak, Pork Chops, Red Meat, Bacon, Rib Toasts, Chocolate, Gouda Cheese, Gruyère Cheese
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.93
15 Reviews
- 10 months agoAlexis C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCatelyn C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSam . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
New go toNew go toKatie E. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoFaith A. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Smooth sipGoes down very smoothly but also tastes quite thick. Something savory to sip on especially for avid wine drinkers!Olivia G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YummyJust try itErica M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Strong red, delicious and to be savored with hearty steak or alone, with friends.I truly enjoyed this bottle of wine with my wife on a Friday night — made an at-home evening (aka shelter-in-place times) feel like a romantic candlelit dinner.Joel H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Super smoothReally yummy wineLaura A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good stuffGood stuffAngel R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoKelsey O. - Verified buyer
- 4 days ago
Very smoothVery niceCharity R. - Verified buyer
For all vampires out there and other night creatures, this is something to tickle your taste buds. I enjoyed the rich flavor, intense color, and sinister aroma. I gifted it to several of my friends and they all enjoyed it.For all vampires out there and other night creatures, this is something to tickle your taste buds. I enjoyed the rich flavor, intense color, and sinister aroma. I gifted it to several of my friends and they all enjoyed it.JSJay S.
Greatest Cabernet on SauceyGreatest Cabernet on SauceyASAparna S.
pleasantly surprised! i loved it and so did my wife. thank you!pleasantly surprised! i loved it and so did my wife. thank you!SDStevi D.