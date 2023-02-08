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Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Carnivor – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Most red wines are either bold and fruity, or smooth and sweet. Not Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon. Somehow, they packed both ends of the spectrum into one bottle. It starts with notes of espresso and chocolate and a velvety smooth finish, this sophisticated red wine pairs well with red meats.
Tasting notes: Dark Berry, Coffee, Mocha, Toasted Oak

Pairs well with: Lasagna, Steak, Pork Chops, Red Meat, Bacon, Rib Toasts, Chocolate, Gouda Cheese, Gruyère Cheese

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.93

15 Reviews
  • 10 months ago
    Alexis C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Catelyn C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Sam . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    New go to

    New go to
    Katie E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Faith A. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Smooth sip

    Goes down very smoothly but also tastes quite thick. Something savory to sip on especially for avid wine drinkers!
    Olivia G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yummy

    Just try it
    Erica M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Strong red, delicious and to be savored with hearty steak or alone, with friends.

    I truly enjoyed this bottle of wine with my wife on a Friday night — made an at-home evening (aka shelter-in-place times) feel like a romantic candlelit dinner.
    Joel H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Super smooth

    Really yummy wine
    Laura A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good stuff

    Good stuff
    Angel R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Kelsey O. - Verified buyer
  • 4 days ago

    Very smooth

    Very nice
    Charity R. - Verified buyer

  • For all vampires out there and other night creatures, this is something to tickle your taste buds. I enjoyed the rich flavor, intense color, and sinister aroma. I gifted it to several of my friends and they all enjoyed it.

    For all vampires out there and other night creatures, this is something to tickle your taste buds. I enjoyed the rich flavor, intense color, and sinister aroma. I gifted it to several of my friends and they all enjoyed it.
    JS
    Jay S.

  • Greatest Cabernet on Saucey

    Greatest Cabernet on Saucey
    AS
    Aparna S.

  • pleasantly surprised! i loved it and so did my wife. thank you!

    pleasantly surprised! i loved it and so did my wife. thank you!
    SD
    Stevi D.