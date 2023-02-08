Ratings overview

10 months ago Alexis C. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Catelyn C. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Sam . - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago New go to New go to Katie E. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Faith A. - Verified buyer ""

3 years ago Smooth sip Goes down very smoothly but also tastes quite thick. Something savory to sip on especially for avid wine drinkers! Olivia G. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Yummy Just try it Erica M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Strong red, delicious and to be savored with hearty steak or alone, with friends. I truly enjoyed this bottle of wine with my wife on a Friday night — made an at-home evening (aka shelter-in-place times) feel like a romantic candlelit dinner. Joel H. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Super smooth Really yummy wine Laura A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Good stuff Good stuff Angel R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Kelsey O. - Verified buyer

4 days ago Very smooth Very nice Charity R. - Verified buyer

For all vampires out there and other night creatures, this is something to tickle your taste buds. I enjoyed the rich flavor, intense color, and sinister aroma. I gifted it to several of my friends and they all enjoyed it. For all vampires out there and other night creatures, this is something to tickle your taste buds. I enjoyed the rich flavor, intense color, and sinister aroma. I gifted it to several of my friends and they all enjoyed it. JS Jay S.

Greatest Cabernet on Saucey Greatest Cabernet on Saucey AS Aparna S.