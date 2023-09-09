Dark Horse – Rosé
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Don't let the pale pink fool you, this wine's only blushing from all the attention. Most bottles of Rosé are imported or created as small batch offerings, that means a premium price tag. Fortunately, Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, decided to take summer by the grapes and create a fruit-forward, Provence-style Rosé that pairs perfectly with sunshine and backyard budgets.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.87
15 Reviews
- 3 months agoAndrea F. - Verified buyer
- 6 months agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoJoey L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMichelle M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJoey L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Smooth TasteFor being 13% it sure doesn’t taste like it! Fabulous wine. Will be ordering more!Skyler R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
KKMiles B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatLike it smoothRodney . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazeEssentialGeneva M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good price pointGood for the priceChristina S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Yummy and refreshingPerfect for Sunday afternoonsanita j. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Dry but greatI like a dry rose, so I found this one to be just perfect!Kalea O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
OkGoodMiles B. - Verified buyer