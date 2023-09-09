Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Dark Horse Rosé 750ml Bottle

Dark Horse – Rosé

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Don't let the pale pink fool you, this wine's only blushing from all the attention. Most bottles of Rosé are imported or created as small batch offerings, that means a premium price tag. Fortunately, Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, decided to take summer by the grapes and create a fruit-forward, Provence-style Rosé that pairs perfectly with sunshine and backyard budgets.

More By Dark Horse

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.87

15 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Andrea F. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 7 months ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 7 months ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Joey L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Michelle M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Joey L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth Taste

    For being 13% it sure doesn’t taste like it! Fabulous wine. Will be ordering more!
    Skyler R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    K

    K
    Miles B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Like it smooth
    Rodney . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amaze

    Essential
    Geneva M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good price point

    Good for the price
    Christina S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yummy and refreshing

    Perfect for Sunday afternoons
    anita j. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Dry but great

    I like a dry rose, so I found this one to be just perfect!
    Kalea O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Ok

    Good
    Miles B. - Verified buyer