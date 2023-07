Alaskan Brewing – Icy Bay IPA

22 oz From $ 5.99

6 Bottles From $ 8.99

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 10.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Alaskan IPA is honey gold in color with a fruity, citrus aroma. An enticing blend of hops and our dry hopping process give this brew a very intense, complex aromatic character.