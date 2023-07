Alaskan Brewing – Hop Turn IPA

Hop Turn IPA uses Pilsner malt and Sterling hops for a distinctive old-world taste. With a floral, peppery, lemony aroma, crystal-clear pale straw color, brisk flavor and a lively 7.5% ABV, Hop Turn is a radical take on a West Coast IPA.