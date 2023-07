Hoegaarden – Belgium Wheat Beer

GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMPETITION. Pale hazy yellow hue. Pours with a generous frothy white head. Smooth and creamy with a generous yeasty character and subtle clove and brown spice notes.