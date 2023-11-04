Sailor Jerry – Spiced Navy Rum
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Product of the Virgin Islands. Oak blend with vanilla and cinnamon notes. 92 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.86
14 Reviews
- 1 month agoCaitlin R. - Verified buyer
- 2 months agoLloyd A. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoLloyd A. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoCaitlin R. - Verified buyer
- 10 months agoAmber P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
!!GoodCruz R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJose J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJose J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
The smoothest guzzle I had in a whileGuzzle, than guzzle some more. Guzzle again, keep guzzling… and there you go.John B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTeri B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good spiced rum for mixed drinks, also not to shabby on the rocksI like spiced runs a lot, and this one works well with a number of tiki drinks that need a stronger spiced rum.Drew H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoYayAisha C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
$$$$Chili C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for the priceFor this price it’s pretty good rumEarl M. - Verified buyer