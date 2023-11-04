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Sailor Jerry Spiced Navy Rum 750ml Bottle

Sailor Jerry – Spiced Navy Rum

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Product of the Virgin Islands. Oak blend with vanilla and cinnamon notes. 92 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.86

14 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago
    Lloyd A. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Lloyd A. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago
    Amber P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    !!

    Good
    Cruz R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Jose J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jose J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    The smoothest guzzle I had in a while

    Guzzle, than guzzle some more. Guzzle again, keep guzzling… and there you go.
    John B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Teri B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good spiced rum for mixed drinks, also not to shabby on the rocks

    I like spiced runs a lot, and this one works well with a number of tiki drinks that need a stronger spiced rum.
    Drew H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Yay
    Aisha C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    $$

    $$
    Chili C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for the price

    For this price it’s pretty good rum
    Earl M. - Verified buyer