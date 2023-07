Affligem Blonde Ale – Belgian Specialty Ale

330 ml From $ 11.63

6 Bottles From $ 20.26 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

95 PTS DRAFT MAGAZINCE Cloudy amber-orange with a big frothy head, Blonde shows its citrusy sweetness in fine balance with flavors of warm spices; medium body and a lasting, off-dry finish.