Timmermans Oude Gueuze 375 – Gueuze Sour Ale

375 ml From $ 7.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Timmerman's Oude Gueuze is a blend of Lambic aged 3 years in Portuguese wooden casks and new lambic. Won Gold at the 2015 World Beer Championships and is called The Best Sour Beer in the World!