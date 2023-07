Oskar Blues Brewery – Passion Fruit Pinner Throwback IPA

6 cans 12 oz From $ 5.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Passion Fruit Pinner takes the flavors of passion fruit & citrus juice of the original Pinner Throwback IPA. Taste and aromas from pureed Passion Fruit and a small spike of pureed Blood Orange.