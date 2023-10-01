More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Tampa.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Tampa.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Tampa.

Nestled on the western coast of Florida, the Sunshine City possesses a vibrant charm that captivates visitors and locals alike. And when you need drinks to complement all your Tampa adventures, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you've been searching for. Whether you're looking to get into some craft beer, refreshing wines, inventive cocktails, snacks, and more, Saucey delivers it all straight to your front door or hotel in under an hour. Enjoy the convenience of having your favorite drinks brought directly to you, giving you more time to explore this iconic city, whether you’re strolling along the Tampa Riverwalk or getting ready to catch the Buccs or Lightning in action.
Fair Oaks Manhattan Manor
Davis Island
Hyde Park
Golfview
South Tampa
Beach Park
Northwest Tampa
Tampa Heights
East Lake-Orient Park
East Tampa
Del Rio
Drew Park
Lower Park Central
Temple Terrace
Sulphur Springs
Citrus Park
Greater Carrollwood
Lake Magdalene
Tampa Palms
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Tampa.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Tampa?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Tampa between the hours of 9a-12a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Tampa?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Tampa and throughout the state of Florida. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Florida. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Tampa?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS