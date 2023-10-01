More Moments To Savor. More Often.

There’s perhaps no other city that fits as much culture, good food, gorgeous architecture, and delicious drinks into a 7 x 7 square mile radius. San Francisco is an iconic in just about every realm: there’s the Golden Gate Bridge; the historic counter-culture vibes of Haight Ashbury; some of the best street tacos you’ll ever eat in the Mission; a bustling Chinatown; and legendary sports teams in the Giants and the 49ers. Taking it all in and enjoying the City by the Bay is made that much easier when you use the Saucey app for all your alcohol delivery needs. Support local vendors and breweries by getting the spirits, craft beers, wine, snacks, mixers products you love delivered to your front door or even your hotel room in less than an hour.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in San Francisco?
Saucey delivers alcohol in San Francisco between the hours of 9a-1a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in San Francisco?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in San Francisco and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in San Francisco?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

