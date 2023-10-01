More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in San Diego.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in San Diego.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in San Diego.

Beaches and California burritos—what more do you need? OK, good point—drinks are also a necessity to make the most out of California’s picturesque Southern coast. San Diego’s famed beer and cocktail culture are all easily within reach when you use the Saucey app to get alcohol delivery in an hour or less. Whether you’re headed to the sandy shores of Ocean Beach or Mission Beach, or getting ready for that Padres or Chargers game, saving time and effort with alcohol delivery means more time to live it up in America’s Finest City. Tap into local vendors and breweries all from the comfort of home or your hotel and get beer, wine, snacks, supplies, mixers, ice, and more all delivered wherever you are, whenever it’s convenient.
Jamacha Junction
Mission View Estates
Venture Business Park
Riverwalk
Riverview Office Park
Cuyamaca Business Park
Fletcher Hills
Spring Valley
Cajon Heights
Mt Helix
Casa de Oro
La Presa
Bancroft Point
Homelands
Ranch San Diego
Hillsdale
Bostonia
Sky Ranch
Alta Vista
Valencia Park
Esperanza
Encanto
Emerald Hills
Solmelia Condos
Lincoln Park
Chollas Creek Villas
Chollas View
Hilltop Condominiums
Mountain View
Mt Hope
Grant Hill
Memorial
Logan Heights
Legacy Walk
Southcrest
Shelltown
Cypress Glen
National City
Lincoln Acres
Paradise Valley
Paradise Village
Paradise Hills
South Bay Terraces
Bay Terraces
Lomita
Mariners Village
North Bay Terraces
Skyline
Jamacha - Lomita
Broadway Heights
Lemon Grove
University Heights
South Park
Sierra Mesa
San Carlos
Rolando
Point Loma
Pacific Beach
Ocean Beach
Oak Park
North Park
North Park
Normal Heights
Mission Valley
Mission Bay
Loma Portal
Linda Vista
Linda Vista
Liberty Station
La Mesa
La Jolla
Kensington
Kearny Mesa
Hillcrest Bankers Hill
Grossmont
Golden Hill
DTSD
Downtown San Diego
College West
College East
College Area
Claremont Mesa
City Heights
Bird Rock
Bay Ho
Barrio Logan
Allied Gardens
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in San Diego.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in San Diego?
Saucey delivers alcohol in San Diego between the hours of 9a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in San Diego?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in San Diego and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in San Diego?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS