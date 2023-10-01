More Moments To Savor. More Often.

The Jersey Shore, glittering casinos, and the Taylor Ham sandwich—what’s not to love about the Garden State? A stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of New York, New Jersey has a reputation as a lively and vibrant city that’s all its own. And when you need drinks to pair with all your New Jersey adventures, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you’re looking for. Get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door in under an hour. It’s quick, it’s convenient, and it’s the best alcohol delivery service for getting drinks, snacks, and supplies delivered straight to your home. Now, who wants a Jäger Bomb, or perhaps a Long Island Iced Tea?
Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in New Jersey?
Saucey delivers alcohol in New Jersey between the hours of 9:30a-11p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in New Jersey?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal throughout the state of New Jersey. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in New Jersey. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in New Jersey?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

