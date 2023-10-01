How fast can Saucey deliver in Garfield?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Garfield?
Saucey delivers alcohol in New Jersey between the hours of 9:30a-11p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Can Saucey delivery cigarettes & tobacco in Garfield?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in New Jersey. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP. Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website
Is alcohol delivery legal in New Jersey?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal throughout the state of New Jersey. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.