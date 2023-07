Uinta Brewing – Hop Nosh IPA

6 Cans From $ 7.97

6 Bottles From $ 10.99

6 Bottles From $ 10.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Embracing our inner foodie, Hop Nosh is so big in hop character that it is literally a hoppy snack. Bold and refreshing, this IPA combines an abundance of hops with a smooth malt profile.