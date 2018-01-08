Sufferfest – Taper IPA

At 7.5%, this IPA is easier to drink than I expected. I know Sufferfest as a cycling brand (cycling/spin workouts), so I was somewhat surprised to see the brand on a beer. I'd buy this again! Great pint.

